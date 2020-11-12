LSU honors grad killed by domestic violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Five months after LSU graduate Kinnedy Smith was killed, the university is once again addressing domestic violence.

“It has been a very sombering year, regarding the pandemic and domestic violence considering LSU lost one of their own, 2019 graduate Kinnedy Smith” said LSU Senior, Maya Stevenson.

In June, the 21-year-old was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend. Stevenson said, the incident was a hard hit to the Tiger community.

“I think it’s very important for us all to take actions toward these issues because it’s in our backyard and we have a responsibility not only to ourselves, but to everyone else to combat it and get rid of it” said Stevenson.

The women’s center along with other support groups unveiled a plaque in Smith’s honor.

The groups also called out the names of recent domestic violence victims from around the state.

They say, no one should ever endure that kind of pain.

No one ever thinks that it’s going to happen to you, to someone that you know or to someone that goes to your school. We know about Kinnedy now only because the worst possible situation happened to her” said LSU Student, Abbie Grace Milligan.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESOURCES:

Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-787-7233 The Butter Fly Society: Click Here Stop Domestic Violence: Click Here Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence: Click Here

If you see something, say something.