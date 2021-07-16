LSU Health students honored for providing emergency medical care on international flight

Rain and storms around the area will be tapering off through this evening and tonight. Temperatures will stay mild overnight with lows in the mid to upper 70s by Saturday morning.

Rain and storms will develop each morning through afternoon over the weekend as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. Most of the activity will dissipate overnight and then redevelop early morning along the coast and offshore before shifting inland. The main threat will be locally heavy downpours and isolated street flooding, although dangerous lightning will also be possible.