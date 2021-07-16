NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The two women who stepped up on a recent flight to Greece were honored on Friday by Mayor Cantrell and LSU’s new president William Tate.
Heather Duplessis and Lauren Bagneris both attend LSU Health in New Orleans.
While on a flight to Greece, a call went out about a medical emergency onboard. No medical professionals responded so that is when Heather and Lauren jumped into action. After identifying themselves as medical students, the two women went to care for a woman who “had become lightheaded and fell down due to low blood sugar and being overheated.”
LSU Health students honored for providing emergency medical care on international flight
