LSU Health New Orleans’ Louisiana Tumor Registry earns multiple honors

NEW ORLEANS – The latest recognition of LSU Health New Orleans’ Louisiana Tumor Registry came from the Louisiana State Legislature with the passage of House Concurrent Resolution 95 in the 2020 Regular Session.

The resolution, primarily authored by the Honorable Paula Davis who represents House District 69 to commend the Registry for its contributions to the fight against cancer, was sent to the Louisiana Secretary of State on June 2, 2020.

The body resolved, “that the Legislature of Louisiana does hereby commend the Louisiana Tumor Registry, the faculty of the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, and the School of Public Health for their significant contributions to collecting, analyzing, and sharing statistics on cancer, which have been so important in fighting this devastating disease at the local, state, and national levels.”

The Louisiana Tumor Registry is a program of LSU Health New Orleans School of Public Health. One of only 19 cancer registries in the country comprising the National Cancer Institute’s SEER Program, LSU Health New Orleans’ Louisiana Tumor Registry is considered to be one of the leading cancer registries in the nation. It was 1 of 9 NCI-SEER registries recently awarded 1st Place for data quality. This is the 11th consecutive year that LSU Health’s registry has been recognized for the high quality, completeness and timeliness of its data.

LSU Health New Orleans’ Louisiana Tumor Registry also earned Gold Certification again this year by the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries (NAACCR). This designation recognizes registries that have achieved the highest NAACCR standard for complete, accurate, and timely data to calculate standard incidence statistics for the year reviewed. LSU Health New Orleans’ Louisiana Tumor Registry has earned this designation every year since 1997.

LSU Health New Orleans’ Louisiana Tumor Registry was also given the Registry of Distinction Award from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Program of Cancer Registries this year.

“These international, national and state acknowledgements of the exceptionally high quality of the work of the dedicated staff LSU Health New Orleans’ Louisiana Tumor Registry underscore what an invaluable resource our Registry is,” says Larry Hollier, MD, Chancellor of LSU Health New Orleans. “The data they collect and report are critical to the health of not only the people of Louisiana, but also contribute to the nation’s policies and decisions about resources allocated to stopping this devastating disease.”

The primary function of a cancer registry is to record the occurrence of cancer in a population. Cancer is a reportable disease in Louisiana. Hospitals, pathology laboratories, radiation centers, physicians, nursing homes, hospices, as well as other licensed health care facilities and providers who diagnose or treat cancer are required by law to report cancer cases to LSU Health New Orleans School of Public Health’s Louisiana Tumor Registry.

“These honors recognize not only the commitment to outstanding work of my staff here at the LSU Health New Orleans School of Public Health, but also the dedicated efforts of the staffs of the regional and hospital registries throughout the state, as well as the reporting health care facilities and providers with whom we collaborate,” notes Dr. Xiao-Cheng Wu, Professor and Director of the Louisiana Tumor Registry at LSU Health New Orleans School of Public Health.

The Registry includes the central office with two in-house regions at the LSU Health New Orleans School of Public Health, and regional offices at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Baton Rouge, Acadiana Medical Research Foundation in Lafayette, and the University of Louisiana at Monroe.