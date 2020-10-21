LSU fraternity suspended following alleged hazing incident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity is under investigation after reports of a student being hospitalized from an alleged hazing incident.

LSU’s Associate Dean of Students, Jonathan Sanders, wrote to the fraternity president that was dated yesterday that the fraternity has been placed under interim suspension.

According to published reports, the alleged incident happened Monday, and the student hospitalized is said to be okay.

While the organization is under suspension, active and newly initiated members cannot contact one another whether direct, virtual, or through third parties. Social activities and meetings will also not be allowed.

The university released a statement saying:

“Phi Kappa Psi headquarters and LSU have both placed the LSU chapter of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity on interim suspension while investigations are conducted to determine if violations of the law, LSU policy or other applicable policies occurred.”

This isn’t the first time the fraternity has been under fire.

In September, the organization was under investigation along with another fraternity after someone reported the allegations through an online reporting system.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said his office are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence to determine whether the circumstances meet the criminal definition of hazing that was enacted in state law following the 2017 death of Max Gruver.