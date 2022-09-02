Amanda Shaw performs the Star Spangled Banner & the halftime show

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s a big game.

LSU vs. FSU.

Louisiana State University plays Florida State University.

In the Superdome on Sunday.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood knows the halftime show is also a big deal.

And for that, a big voice is centerfield.

It’s Amanda Shaw.

She’s singing her new version of Louisiana Saturday Night.

You can watch the game right here on WGNO.

Kickoff is at 6:30 pm.

Our coverage starts with Ed Daniels and our Sportszone pre-game show at 6 pm.