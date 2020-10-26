LSU football fan attacked in Tiger Stadium restroom after game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana State University football fan is recovering after he was left bloody Saturday night inside Tiger Stadium.

The altercation happened shortly after LSU’s home game against the University of South Carolina. The man, a longtime season ticketholder, was attacked at a urinal inside a bathroom near the south end zone.

In a Facebook post, the man’s daughter-in-law claims the attacker had been sweeping the bathroom floor before the incident. After other occupants left, according to the post, the suspect locked the door and hit the man over the head until he hit the floor, then stole money from his wallet.

Once the attacker left the restroom from a back exit, the man walked out on his own and reported the assault to LSU Police.

The man suffered a head contusion, bumps and bruises, as well as head and jaw pain.

LSU Police are investigating the incident, university spokesman Ernie Ballard confirmed to BRProud.com Sunday.

No arrests have been made, as of Sunday night.