LSU conducting investigation after video of freshman using racial slur goes viral

BATON ROUGE – LSU administrators are investigating a video showing an incoming freshman using a racial slur.

The university released a statement that reads, in part, “the freedoms that allow for the current meaningful and poignant protest also protect speech that we may find repulsive and offensive. Just because people have the right to say something doesn’t mean they should.”

But some students we talked to said the university statement doesn’t go far enough.

“Ultimately, I think LSU has a rich culture, but certain things like this cannot go on any longer and expect us to feel comfortable as students,” Cambryn Crier said.

There is an online petition asking the university to kick the student out. That petition has more than 4,600 signatures.