NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reported a fatal crash that claimed the life of 21-year-old Nadia Tims of New Orleans on Friday night.

According to an LSP report, the incident occurred around 10 p.n. when Tims was driving a 2016 Nissan Altima east on the Crescent City Connection bridge in the right-center lane of US 90B near Milepost No. 10.9.

A 2007 Ford Edge was also driving east just ahead of the Nissan. For reasons still under investigation, as both vehicles continued east, the front of the Nissan impacted the rear of the Ford.

Tims was unrestrained at the time of the crash and suffered severe injuries. She was transported to a hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the Ford suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Impairment on the part of Tims is unknown and routine toxicology results are pending.

Impairment was not suspected for the driver of the Ford.