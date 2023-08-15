PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reports that a man died when he was struck by three cars while walking on Louisiana Highway 22 in Ponchatoula on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

LSP officials said the crash happened around 5:00 a.m. on LA Highway 22 near Rue Foret in Tangipahoa Parish.

They said a preliminary investigation shows that 30-year-old Matthew Hennick was walking in the eastbound lane of LA Highway 22 when a Ford F-350 driving eastbound struck him in the center of the lane.

LSP officials said Hennick was then reportedly struck by a Mercedes Benz C250 and a Ram 1500 also driving eastbound behind the Ford.

Hennick sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

LSP officials said all drivers were uninjured and wearing seatbelts.

They said routine toxicology samples were collected from Hennick and each driver.

The investigation is ongoing.

