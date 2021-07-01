LSP: Help locate missing man from Jefferson Davis Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Louisiana State Police need assistance in locating Morris Lee Williams, from Jefferson Davis Parish.

Officers say he was last seen by family members around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at his home on Louisiana Highway 383 west of Kinder, near Village Cemetery Road.

According to JDPSO, He walked away from his home and headed south on LA Highway 383.

Morris Williams is a 19-year-old black male with black hair in short twisted braids and he has brown eyes.

He is approximately 5’6” tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Williams was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue athletic pants, and no shoes.

Police say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information should immediately contact the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-821-2100 or local law enforcement.