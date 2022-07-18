NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Six juveniles escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth (BCCY) early Sunday morning, according to The Office of Juvenile Justice. Although all six were eventually apprehended, it wasn’t before some of them could cause some damage and commit some crimes.

After less than four hours on the run, all but one of the escapees had been captured. The final escapee was located around 6:00 p.m. when Troopers with the Louisiana State Police located a vehicle reported stolen. The LSP says the Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop and fled the location.

The Troopers took off after the vehicle and a pursuit ensued. The chase spanned approximately 9 miles, beginning on Old Gentilly Road and ending in the 7th Ward. Police say the chase came to an end when the suspects crashed the stolen vehicle near the intersection of N. Rocheblave Street and St. Bernard Avenue.

According to the LSP, the stolen vehicle was occupied by two juveniles. Both attempted to flee the scene on foot, but were quickly apprehended by Troopers. Once in custody, Troopers learned that one of the suspects was an escapee from BCCY.

With his capture, all of the Sunday morning escapees were in custody. Unfortunately, this is not the first escape from Bridge City. In fact, at least 15 escapes have been documented in 2022. Exactly one month ago, five juveniles escaped from the same facility.

On June 16, five juveniles escaped from BCCY around 2:00 a.m. By 8:30 a.m. three had been apprehended, one more was caught around 1:30 p.m., and the final escapee was in custody before 3:00 p.m.

In March, five escaped through an attic space. They proceeded to steal a truck in an attempt to head west.

In May, after more than a month on the run, another teen escapee was caught. The 19-year-old originally fled the facility on April 10.

Going back even further, in November 2021, three juveniles escaped and were on the run for nearly two weeks.

Currently, Jefferson Parish Council members await the approval of a proposal that would shut down the Bridge City Center for Youth. Councilmembers passed a proposal at the end of June that would move BCCY inmates to a maximum-security detention center in Monroe and permanently close BCCY.