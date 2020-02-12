LSP: Baton Rouge man caused crash on I-10, fired shot at passing truck

GRAMERCY – A 47-year-old Baton Rouge man has been arrested after police say he opened fire at a passing 18-wheeler on I-10 after causing a minor accident in a road rage incident.



Louisiana State Police Troopers were alerted to a black Hyundai Sonata that was driving erratically near Highway 641 in St. James Parish just before 9 a.m. on February 11.



The driver of a Peterbilt truck made the initial call, and informed Troopers that the Hyundai had just caused a minor collision with another vehicle.



While the truck driver was on the phone with 911 dispatch, the driver of the Sonata got out of his vehicle armed with a handgun and fired one shot, striking the front of the truck, according to the LSP.



The armed man then got back into his Sonata and drove off. He was later identified as Christopher Williams.



Williams has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal carrying and discharge of weapons, and reckless operation.

