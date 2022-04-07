NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police reported the arrest of an elderly man for sexual battery charges related to the sexual assault of minors over the span of many years.

According to LSP, on Thursday, April 8, Troopers from the Louisiana State Police in New Orleans arrested 78-year-old Elgene Gary of Grand Isle.

According to police records, in October 2021, LSP troopers began an investigation that determined Gary had molested two kids on two separate occasions in Grand Isle.

Documents from LSP show that Gary turned himself in and was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on two counts of felony Sexual Battery.

Additionally, on a separate occasion, in March 2022, another victim told investigators that they were sexually assaulted by Gary.

After learning of the incident LSP troopers obtained an arrest warrant for Gary in Jefferson Parish.

Gary turned himself in for the third time and was booked once again into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on one count of felony Sexual Battery according to LSP.

If anyone has additional information on this case or has been the victim of sexual battery by Elgene Gary, contact the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit at 504-310-7011.