GRAY, La. (WGNO)— The Louisiana State Police announced the death of the passenger in a fatal crash involving a suspected drunk driver.

According to LSP, On April 15, 63-year-old Wayne Thomas of Los Angeles, CA died from his injuries in the fatal Terrebonne Parish crash that happened on April 3.

The incident happened on U.S. Highway 90 just west of Louisiana Highway. The crash killed 77-year-old Joseph Sias of New Orleans. Police reports show that Sias was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.