LPSO: Suspects with dog take over 50 items from beauty retailer off of Juban Rd.

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help.

Do you recognize anyone in these pictures below?



Pictures courtesy of Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office

The individuals in these pictures allegedly took over 50 items from a beauty retailer off of Juban Rd.

The value of what was taken from the store is around $3,000.

LPSO is asking the public to help identify the three suspects and the pup in these pictures.

If you have any information about this incident or the individuals in the pictures, please call 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).