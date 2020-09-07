LPSO deputy’s wife finishes law school during cancer treatment

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- While battling cancer, this law student was determined to finish her degree, and she sure did!

Liz, the wife of a Livingston Parish Sheriff Office deputy, finished law school while under going treatment for her cancer. Liz is now officially a licensed lawyer in the state.

“We are so proud of her! Her husband is, too! He has been helping with relief efforts in #HurricaneLaura damaged areas of Louisiana. He is back in Livingston Parish this weekend to help her celebrate! Congratulations, Liz!,” said Sheriff Jason Ard in a Facebook post.

In July 2019 Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputies shared their support by shaving their hair off alongside Liz.

Sheriff Jason Ard shared pictures of several deputies and Liz getting their heads shaved in a Facebook post.

