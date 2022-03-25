NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Loyola University New Orleans announced that Sean Payton will serve on May 14 as the undergraduate Commencement Speaker and receive an honorary doctor of Letters at Commencement 2022.

Also receiving honorary degrees from Loyola are:

Internationally renowned musician George Porter, Jr.

Holocaust survivor and advocate Anne Levy

City health director and pandemic-fighting hero Dr. Jennifer Avegno

Rev. Gregory Boyle, S.J., who has spent a lifetime working with former gang leaders and helping them find employment and spiritual direction.

At the law school ceremony, they will honor and receive wisdom from the Honorable Calvin Johnson, retired chief judge of Orleans Parish District Court and the first African-American elected to serve on that court.

A member of the College of Law faculty at Loyola, Judge Johnson will serve as Law Commencement Speaker and receive an honorary doctor of Laws.