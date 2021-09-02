Lowe’s provides generators and a helping hand to hardest-hit communities

AMITE, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards addresses the state from Tangipahoa after an Thursday afternoon spent assessing recovery efforts in the surrounding parishes of St. Bernard and Plaquemines.

Like St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper did hours earlier, the briefing started with Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller reminding his residents of the current burn ban and for Tangipahoa and 19 other parishes, as well as upcoming debris removal from catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ida on Sunday.