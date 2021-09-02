Lowe’s provides generators and a helping hand to hardest-hit communities

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, Lowe’s announced all stores are open for business.
Lowe’s announced this week that the company is donating $2 million to support relief efforts for Hurricane Ida.
In addition:
- Lowe’s supply chain teams have sent more than 1500 trucks with emergency supplies like generators to help the hardest-hit communities, and continue to ship additional supplies to stores around the clock.
- Lowe’s associates can provide important safety tips and help customers select the generator that’s right for their them. We also have installation experts who can ensure that the generator is installed correctly and works effectively when they need it most. We have pros who can provide service for all major brands.
- Lowe’s has seen a strong demand for power cords and adapters, tarps, A/C units, fans, gas cans, water, ice and ice chests
- Lowe’s first wave of 240 emergency response associates land in the region to provide additional customer support and relief for fellow associates.