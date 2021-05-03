Lowe’s looking to fill 300+ jobs in New Orleans metro area

NEW ORLEANS — Lowe’s is celebrating National Hiring day by filling 320 employees on May 4.

In total, Lowe’s will welcome 50,000 new seasonal, part-time and full-time U.S. store associates across the U.S.

These hires will fill a variety of positions, all with the goal of helping customers tackle their home projects this spring and summer.

No reservation or resumes are required for Lowe’s National Hiring Day, but job seekers can RSVP and learn more about the event here.

Candidates (18+) can apply in-person at Lowe’s stores nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 4.

Once at Lowe’s, candidates can meet hiring managers, speak with associates and even receive on-the-spot offers.

Lowe’s has available roles for any qualified applicant 18 or older, from students and military service members to retirees, including overnight and daytime roles. Open positions include cashiers, retail associates, stockers and receivers, merchandising service associates, drivers, supervisors, and Pro sales roles.

“National Hiring Day has been a simple and convenient way for any job seeker to apply for an open role, get to know us and begin a career with Lowe’s,” said Janice Dupré, Lowe’s executive vice president of human resources. “Our associates drive our success in making homes better for all, and we are committed to enabling everyone who touches our business to thrive and contribute to that success.”

Part-time and full-time careers are inclusive of competitive pay for hourly associates and a wide variety of health, welfare and financial benefits to full-time and part-time associates, including health care and insurance benefits, retirement plans, an employee stock purchase plan, paid time off, leave programs and tuition assistance.

Career advancements at all levels are available, such as Track to the Trades, a first-of-its-kind, national program equipping workers with 100% tuition paid and the skills needed to launch a career in the skilled trades after six months of employment with Lowe’s.