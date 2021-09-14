Lowe’s deploys Disaster Response Trailer, hosts bucket brigade events

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — With Terrebonne and its surrounding parishes still reeling from the catastrophic blow dealt by Hurricane Ida more than two weeks ago, one North American home improvement retail chain has introduced its first-ever Tool Rental Disaster Response Trailer.

Parked outside the Lowe’s location at 1592 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Houma, La., the trailer offers critical tools and equipment for those in desperate need of repairs and electricity in aftermath of Ida.

Generators, water pumps, high velocity fans, electric and gas saws, and other tools and equipment are now available to rent to help people get safely back into their homes and get their businesses up and running.

“We want to be there for our customers when they need us most, with the right rental equipment to help them rebuild their homes and communities,” said Shannon Tucker, Vice President of Pro and Tool Rental at Lowe’s “I am grateful for the associates from our Tool Rental business that have volunteered to travel to Louisiana to staff the trailer at Lowe’s store #596 in Houma and serve our customers and associates that have been hit hard by this devastating storm.”

Partners include Bosch, Husqvarna, Tsurumi, FNA- Simpson, GNE – Honda, Xpower, Metabo, Werner, VP Racing Fuels, SmartEquip, AT&T, LiveView and Point of Rental.

The trailer operates daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is available to both residents and business owners from Houma and the surrounding areas.

Lowe’s has contributed $1 million in product donations and $1 million to help the American Red Cross, St. Bernard Project and other disaster relief partners during Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

Lowe’s also hosted 13 drive-through bucket brigade events in Louisiana on Friday, Sept. 10. Lowe’s and its disaster relief partners, including Louisiana VOAD, SBP and Reach Out WorldWide, passed out more than 7,000 free disaster relief buckets filled with cleanup supplies.

Each store distributed 500-plus buckets filled with goggles, respirators, sanitizer, bug spray, water, scrub brushes, bleach and work gloves.