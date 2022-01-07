Lowell Narcisse announces transfer to Nicholls

UTSA quarterback Lowell Narcisse runs to the line of scrimmage during an NCAA football game against Army on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

THIBODAUX, La. — The Nicholls Colonels football program received big news Friday with former St. James QB Nowell Narcisse announcing that he will be transferring there.

i told em it was my turn, i’m guessing that the time’s here! pic.twitter.com/AAno0wzv5y — Lowell Narcisse Jr. (@L_Narcisse2) January 7, 2022

Narcisse spent the last two years at the University of Texas-San Antonio after signing with LSU out of high school as a four-star quarterback in 2016.

He played in 11 games as a sophomore and started 7 for the UTSA Roadrunners in 2019.

In 2020 he was sidelined with a season-ending injury, only appearing in 4 games.

He spent the 2021 season rehabbing from his injury.

While at UTSA, Narcisse threw for over 1,600 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 600 and 4 more touchdowns.

The news comes the same day reports surface that Lindsey Scott Jr. has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Nicholls QB Lindsey Scott, who played at LSU and Missouri before transferring to Nicholls, has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned.



Threw for 2,083 yards and 16 TDs at Nicholls this season. Also ran for 990 yards and nine TDs.https://t.co/OrLVImTgI6 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 7, 2022