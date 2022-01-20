Shelters open as City of New Orleans activates Citywide Freeze Plan

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday afternoon, the City of New Orleans announced the activation of the Citywide Freeze Plan (CFP). The CFP will be activated Thursday overnight, as well as Friday and Saturday, in coordination with service providers to ensure that shelter is available for unhoused individuals.

The National Weather Service is forecasting another cold spell across the area through the weekend.

Low temperatures, accompanied by wind chill from strong northerly winds, will push “feels like” temperatures into the mid-20s during the overnight hours Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (NOHSEP) is coordinating closely with the National Weather Service and will update residents via NOLA Ready if the likelihood of local impacts from winter weather increases.

A hard freeze is not expected in New Orleans at this time, but residents should be prepared to protect people, pets, and plants from the cold.

Shelter for the Homeless

The freeze plan will be in effect during overnight hours to provide temporary shelter for unhoused residents. If someone is in need of shelter, please call the NOPD non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222. Individuals needing shelter will be accepted, free of charge, at the following locations under the following conditions:

The Salvation Army, 4530 S. Claiborne Ave., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m.

4530 S. Claiborne Ave., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. Ozanam Inn, 2239 Poydras St., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. for overnight shelter.

2239 Poydras St., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. for overnight shelter. Covenant House, 611 N. Rampart St., will accept individuals age 22 and under, their dependent children, and any women with dependent minor children (open 24/7).

611 N. Rampart St., will accept individuals age 22 and under, their dependent children, and any women with dependent minor children (open 24/7). New Orleans Mission, 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m.

1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. Low Barrier Shelter, 1530 Gravier St., will accept adults beginning at 6 p.m.

Cold Weather Preparedness

Residents are encouraged to take precautions to protect people and pets during cold weather, using these tips:

STAY WARM

Stay inside in heat during extreme cold.

If you go outside, wear layers, a hat and gloves and carry a cell phone.

Check on neighbors, children and the elderly and chronically ill to make sure they are okay.

Bring pets inside.

KNOW THE SIGNS OF COLD-RELATED ILLNESS

See a doctor immediately or go to the emergency room if you or someone you know has these symptoms:

SIGNS OF HYPOTHERMIA:

Shivering or fumbling hands

Exhaustion or drowsiness

Confusion or memory loss

Slurred speech

Bright red, cold skin or very low energy in infants

SIGNS OF FROSTBITE:

Redness or pain in any skin area

White or grayish-yellow skin area

Skin that feels unusually firm or waxy

Numbness

PRACTICE FIRE SAFETY & PREPARE YOUR HOME

Never leave space heaters unattended.

Never use a stove or an oven to heat your home.

Check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to be sure they are working.

Have a fire extinguisher, and know how to use it.

Follow NOLA Ready on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @nolaready for updates throughout the weekend. Preparedness information about winter weather available at ready.nola.gov/winter.