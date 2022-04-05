NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The city of New Orleans is mourning the Queen of the French Quarter.

Bourbon Street entertainer Chris Owens died of a heart attack in her home Tuesday morning.



“As beautiful as she was on the outside, is as beautiful as she was on the inside. She gave her life to here on the corner of Bourbon and St. Louis,” said Kitsy Adams, Owens’ publicist and friend.

Owens was a world-famous entertainer, known for her Las Vegas-style performances at the Chris Owens club. Owens moved to New Orleans in her early 20s. She met her late husband Sol Owens shortly after, and they opened a club on Bourbon Street when it was in its heyday, with top entertainment.



“Her legacy will be her beauty, her vivaciousness. That high energy – she loved to entertain,” said Adams.



Those closest to her say she was so much more than an iconic entertainer. They remember her as a kind, generous and loving soul who was truly one of a kind.

“She was one of the most beautiful, gracious people to walk the world. To say anything less would be an insult to her name. She was that person,” said Kevin Hubble, Owens’ bodyguard.



Fellow entertainers are also heartbroken and in disbelief over Owens’ death.



“I say the queen of Bourbon Street is Chris Owens. That’s who she is, she’s our queen. And our queen is gone now. It’s devastating,” said MC Chrissy, a local entertainer.



From her larger-than-life Bourbon Street performances to her legendary Easter Day parade, Chris Owens left a huge mark on New Orleans culture, but even more so in the hearts of those who loved her.



“I love you, Miss. Chris, and I can’t tell you what you meant to me. You’ll live forever in my heart, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Hubble.