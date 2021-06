NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Family and friends gathered for a final farewell on Saturday morning, as 12-year-old Todriana Peters was laid to rest.

People poured into the House of Prayer and Refuge Church on Louisa Street in New Orleans to mourn the loss and celebrate the life of Peters.

Peters was shot and killed at a graduation party in the 500 block of Delery Street on May 30.

Five people are currently facing charges for her death, including 20-year-old Dantrell J. Brown.