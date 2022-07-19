Now in New Orleans at a Tulane University library

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – If you lined up the archives of Anne Rice, they’d stretch down half a football field.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says it’s all of what’s spread out on a library table at Tulane University.

And more.

All from the author of Interview with the Vampire.

In the hands of library archivist Nix Mendy.

And Dean of Libraries David Banush at Tulane University.

Bill Wood says, “it’s the Library of Congress, Anne Rice edition.”

David Banush says, “obviously a major literary figure, who based much of her work on the city of New Orleans and the city becomes a character in her work.”

Right down the road, Anne Rice rests in peace.

She died in December 2021, at the age of 80.

She leaves a legacy in New Orleans.

It’s the city she loved and where she lived.

From her fans around the world, some sent their pictures and recorded music.

Bill Wood notices, “is that somebody’s hair?”

Nix Mendy, the library archivist, says, “yes, I vividly remember opening hundreds of envelopes and emptying them and this one caught my eye, an entire chunk of a fan’s hair.”

From the writer of world-famous fiction, it’s a world-class collection.

From the kindergarten report card and the teacher who called her such a “temperamental” little girl to the certificate for Most Immortal Lips/

Given to her immortally, of course, by Blistex.

