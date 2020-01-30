Louisianians heading into a better than usual crawfish season

WASHINGTON – On Thursday, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced that coastal restoration projects in St. Bernard and Lafourche parishes will receive a combined $30 million from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) through the Coastal Wetlands Planning, Protection, and Restoration Act (CWPPRA).

“Coastal erosion has cost our state hurricane protection and wetland habitats. Rebuilding the coast will mean stronger storm protections and healthier habitats for wildlife. This funding benefits those causes,” said Dr. Cassidy.