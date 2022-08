NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Louisiana’s sweetheart, Amanda Shaw teamed up with New Orleans rapper, Choppa to make music magic with their new song, “Louisiana Saturday Night.”

“Louisiana Saturday Night” is a remake on the country classic. The diverse styles of both Amanda Shaw and Choppa blend in a way that will remind listeners of the cultural gumbo that is Louisiana. The song combine’s Amanda’s funky fiddling with Choppa’s smooth rapping rhymes.

Give “Louisiana Saturday Night” a listen.