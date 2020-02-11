Louisiana’s new GOP legislative leaders talk of compromise

Louisiana’s new Republican House speaker and Senate president say they want to work with Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, even as they stress legislative independence.

The comments Tuesday from House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez struck a compromising tone. The men were speaking to the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry a month after winning their new leadership jobs.

Republicans made strong gains in the fall elections, increasing their majorities in both chambers. But Schexnayder and Cortez didn’t suggest those gains should sideline the governor’s influence in the legislative process.