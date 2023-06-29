It's literally a literary kind of job

FOLSOM, La. (WGNO) — Life doesn’t get much better than a good book.

Not for Jerry Laiche.

Jerry’s a 71-year-old retired Louisiana high school history teacher who spends his days, his Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 5:30 in the middle of what has to be Louisiana’s littlest library.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is among the books.

It’s in Folsom, about an hour north of New Orleans.

And it’s in a shed in what used to be somebody’s backyard.

Jerry is the librarian.

He’s got a card catalog of about a thousand books.

Most of them donated.

All of them were written before 1985.

Around here, the head librarian also clocks in as chief custodian.

Jerry’s job is to keep the place clean.

That’s in case somebody comes in from France.

Or Australia.

Or Texas.

And they come in.

But it takes time.

in the meantime, Jerry’s got nothing but time.

Running Louisiana’s littlest library can be Louisiana’s loneliest job.

