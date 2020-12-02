Louisiana’s latest special session cost taxpayers $1.1M

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The fall special session held by Louisiana lawmakers to debate COVID-19 rules and hurricane recovery issues carried a taxpayer-financed price tag of more than $1.1 million.
That’s according to spending information provided by the House and Senate to The Associated Press. Data provided by Secretary of the Senate Yolanda Dixon shows the Senate’s cost was about $517,000.
Information provided by House Clerk Michelle Fontenot shows the House’s cost for the 26-day session came in at more than $620,000.
Those tallies include the daily per diem given to state lawmakers for each day in session, mileage costs to lawmakers, legislative staff pay and overtime, printing charges and office supplies.