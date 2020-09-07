Louisiana’s Hurricane Laura death toll rises to 25

BATON ROUGE – The state’s death toll from Hurricane Laura continues to rise.

The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed two more deaths, bringing the state’s total to 25.

The latest victims include a 52-year-old-man who died from heat-related illness while removing debris in Grant Parish, and a 25-year old man in Natchitoches Parish died after being electrocuted from touching a power line.

Heat-related deaths have been increasing since a majority of the affected parishes are still without power. The Department of Health is urging residents to be more aware of heat-stroke symptoms.