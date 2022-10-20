NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – When you think about it, life is like a cookie.

That’s a Halloween cookie if your dream is to roll in dough around this time of year.

And just in time, Bryoni Prentice and Becca Dugger clock in to the kitchen.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood believes these two Louisiana culinary, creative chefs have just the right recipe.

They’re a couple of cookie-loving Louisiana cooks.

They are cookie artists, actually.

Architects, really.

Both married with children and devoted to their families.

And to the sport that calls them to become cookie athletes.

They recently took their talent to Hollywood.

That’s where they competed in a national TV show called Halloween Cookie Challenge.

In the battle to be the best in America, they are the champions.

Both winners.

Both brought home a $10,000 prize.

Back home in New Orleans now, it’s back to basics.

That means back to making and baking cookies.