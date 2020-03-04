Louisiana woman accused of setting fire to home, kids inside

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

JENNINGS, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman is in custody, accused of setting on fire the house she was renting with her three children inside.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office, in a news release, said agents arrested Mandy Rochelle, 31, on one count of aggravated arson.

The Jennings Fire Department responded to a call about a residential fire just after 9 p.m. on Monday in Jennings.

The fire marshal’s office says after the fire was extinguished, investigators said there were multiple areas of origin and that the fires were intentionally set.

Popular

Latest News

More News