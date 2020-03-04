Louisiana woman accused of setting fire to home, kids inside

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

JENNINGS, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman is in custody, accused of setting on fire the house she was renting with her three children inside.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office, in a news release, said agents arrested Mandy Rochelle, 31, on one count of aggravated arson.

The Jennings Fire Department responded to a call about a residential fire just after 9 p.m. on Monday in Jennings.

The fire marshal’s office says after the fire was extinguished, investigators said there were multiple areas of origin and that the fires were intentionally set.