Louisiana turkey hunters bag 2,117, best since 2011

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana turkey hunters had their best season in nine years, bagging 2,117 birds from April 4 to May 3.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says that’s almost 15% more than last year, and the best since 2,580 birds were harvested in 2011.

Wild Turkey/Small Game Program Manager Cody Cedotal says the COVID-19 pandemic made the 2020 season unique in many states including Louisiana, with the entire state during a stay-at-home order.

He says some areas saw more hunting than usual, others less.