Louisiana troopers kill man who shot at trooper Sunday

MONROE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say state troopers have shot and killed a man accused of shooting at a state trooper on Sunday.

Master Trooper Michael Reichardt says in a news release that 31-year-old Erroll Johnson of West Monroe fired first when officers came to arrest him about 1 a.m. Wednesday at a motel in Monroe.

An earlier news release said a trooper tried to stop Johnson for a traffic violation about 12:15 a.m. Sunday in Calhoun, about 14 miles west of Monroe.

A brief chase ended when Johnson stopped, got out with a firearm and “exchanged gunfire” with the trooper.