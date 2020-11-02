Louisiana to have a 2-day sales tax holiday in November

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. High-interest payday and online lenders have long been among the few options for Americans with bad credit and lower incomes. Guidance issued in the spring by federal regulators cut a previously suggested rate cap on loans and that could mean banks start lending small-dollar, high-interest loans. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana shoppers will see state sales taxes suspended Nov. 20 and 21.

That sales tax holiday comes under a bill passed by lawmakers in the special session and signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder sponsored the measure to help residents and businesses recovering from Hurricanes Laura and Delta and coping with the coronavirus pandemic. Louisiana’s 4.45% state sales taxes will not be charged on the first $2,500 of a purchase.

The holiday doesn’t cover car, truck and other vehicle purchases. And it doesn’t apply to local sales taxes.