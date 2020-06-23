Louisiana tax break bills pared down as near final passage

Sens. Bodi White, R-Central, left; Eddie Lambert, R-Gonzales, center; and Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge, vote on bills on the Senate floor as the Louisiana Legislature wrapped up its regular session on Monday, June 1, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana state senators are shrinking the scope — and the price tags — of tax break bills as they ready to shape their version of next year’s budget and account for the business tax cuts.

Some lawmakers are hopeful they can wrap up the special session a few days ahead of the June 30 deadline. The Senate’s tax committee Monday whittled down the scale of several House-approved tax breaks for business.

The Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday is planning to unveil its version of a $34 billion state operating budget, accounting for where it will cut spending to cover the costs of tax breaks that appear likely to win passage.