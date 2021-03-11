Louisiana students score highest in the state

KENNER, La – It’s a true test of their talent.

And they score.

They score at Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy.

Higher than any students score in the state of Louisiana.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has the story that’s not coming from the classroom.

It’s coming from the soccer field.

That’s where Anthony Castro and Valeria Gabrie are superstars.

Anthony is number ten on the field.

This regular season, Anthony scored 29 goals.

Valeria is number eleven.

You want to know how many goals she scored?

Valeria scored 47 goals.

The one that stands out for her is the goal she scored by maneuvering across a crowded field.

She scored.

And her team won.

The team is the Swamp Owls at Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy.

The score was 8 to 0.

They both have plans for the future.

They plan to play on a soccer field.

That’s somewhere, as pros.