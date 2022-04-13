NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – They are heroes in the hall.

Already star students in Orleans Parish.

And now, WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to know, that they are finalists for Louisiana Student of the Year.

Anita Zahiri is a high school senior at Ben Franklin.

She’s ready accepted at Harvard and Yale and then comes medical school.

Bill Wood asks her, “why do you want to be a doctor?”

Anita Zahiri says, “I really want to positively contribute to the health care field in my local and global community as a physician.”

Ben Blevins is an eighth-grader at Lusher Charter School.

Ben is the guy who has never gotten a grade lower than an “A”.

Never.

Ever.

Ben says, “I owe it all to hard work and paying attention, the biggest thing for me, paying attention when you first see it.”

And Jayden Gardere is a fifth-grader at Lusher Charter School

He’s the kid famous for his kindness.

And about to be more famous for his, until now hidden talent.

Bill Wood says to Jayden Gardere, “you can do a flip from the ground to the air, let’s see it.”

Jayden says, “I prefer if we did it outside, please.”

Outside, Jayden delivers his now-famous flip.

They are already winners when it comes to inspiration.

And that’s enough to last a lifetime.