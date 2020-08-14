Louisiana State Police traffic stops lead to drug arrests

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Two traffic stops made by the Louisiana State Police on August 13 led to multiple arrests.

After the first vehicle was stopped, a K-9 was used to locate approximately 12 pounds of marijuana.

According to Louisiana State Police, during the second stop, officers “could smell the strong odor of marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle.”

As search of the second vehicle produced these items:

Approximately two grams of methamphetamine

Nine Hydrocodone

Three packs of “Stoner Edibles”

Approximately 700 dosage units of Xanax



Courtesy of Louisiana State Police Facebook page.