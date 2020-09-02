Louisiana State Police participate in National Check Seat Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- In honor of National Check Seat Saturday, the Louisiana State Police is partnering with University Medical Center New Orleans and the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force to giveaway car seats.

Car accidents are the leading cause of death for children in Louisiana, according to a Facebook post by the Louisiana State Police.

Those who are in need of a child safety seat can register here by September 14.

National Check Seat Saturday is on September 26.

Throughout the month a list of statewide events will be announced for National Check Seat Saturday.