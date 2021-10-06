Louisiana State Police employee placed on leave pending misconduct investigation involving student

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Following a complaint of an alleged incident involving A Louisiana State University student, A Louisiana State Police employee was placed on administrative leave last week pending the conclusion of an investigation into an alleged incident involving an LSU student.

The complaint involves allegations of misconduct that took place while the employee was working in conjunction with LSU.

The investigation remains active and no further information is available at this time. As the investigation progresses, further information will be made available to the public.

“Upon learning of the allegations, our agency took immediate action to begin the investigatory process and ensure that both the complainant and our employee were notified of the steps being taken,” stated Colonel Lamar Davis, Louisiana State Police Superintendent.

+“As the investigation progresses, we will ensure all circumstances of the alleged incident are investigated thoroughly and fairly while remaining committed to our citizens and agency personnel with transparency and professionalism.”