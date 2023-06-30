NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –– Firework stands are popping up around Louisiana as residents prepare for their 4th of July celebrations, but the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) is stressing safety and knowledge before lighting up.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) found that more than 200 people seek emergency medical treatment each day for fireworks-related injuries surrounding the July 4th holiday.

The SFM’s recommendation is that families attend public fireworks displays rather than handle fireworks themselves. To ensure a safe celebration, the SFM offers the following advice:

Detonate fireworks at least 200 feet from structures, vehicles, and flammable materials.

Never allow children to handle fireworks. Instead, provide them with safe alternatives like glow sticks and trinkets.

Refrain from operating fireworks while under the influence of alcohol or other impairing substances.

Light one device at a time and keep a bucket of water or a hose nearby to extinguish embers.

Safely dispose of detonated fireworks by wetting them down to prevent reignition, and avoid immediately disposing of them in trash containers.

The SFM also urges people to take into account local weather conditions before setting off their own fireworks. A burning ban may be in effect and it is essential to assess the dryness of the surrounding area before setting off fireworks.

Following these guidelines and exercising caution, Louisiana residents can ensure a safe and fun 4th of July celebration.

