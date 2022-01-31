NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow was triumphant against the Kansas City Chiefs yesterday to become the AFC champs. Here in Louisiana we of course love Joe Burrow because he lead LSU to be the 2019 National Champions while playing for the Tigers.

Fans in the Who Dat Nation are ready to say Who Dey to cheer on Burrow and the Bengals in the Super Bowl.

“He is forever a Tiger, forever one of our favorites,” Saints Superfan Ben Collier a.k.a. “Cyborg Saint” said.

Burrow made Louisiana sports fans roar after winning the National Championship in 2019. Fans like Collier are pulling for Joe in the Super Bowl.

“It is almost like watching our little brother play football, so you hope he does well. If the Saints aren’t in it, we will go for another LSU player. Just to see Burrow reach the level he’s at now with poise and confidence, it is really something we can get behind and support,” Collier said.

With Burrow and the Bengals headed to the Super Bowl here at local sports shops it is renewing interest in Burrow and the Tigers.

Tina Ribas is shopping for a Burrow jersey for her son at the Black and Gold/Purple and Gold shop. Another shop Fleurty Girl is even selling a “Geaux Bengals” T-shirt that is available for pre-order. All of this is proving Burrow and Bengals mania is here.

“Because he’s our man. He might be theirs, but he’s our ours. I think everyone is going to be pulling for Cincinnati here in Lousiana,” Ribas said.

Once in the Louisiana family, always in the Louisiana family!