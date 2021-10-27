Louisiana SPCA resumes adoptions!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Louisiana SPCA announced the reopening of adoption centers post-Hurricane Ida.

Starting October 26 through 30, pets can be adopted for a special adoption promotion price of 25 dollars.

Pets can be adopted from 12 p.m. through 4 p.m.

Dogs over 6 months old and all cats can be adopted for the special promotion price. Each adoptable will be vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped along with a free bag of pet food, 30 days of pet insurance, and one week of free dog training.

Normal adoption procedures will apply and are by appointment only.

Appointments can be booked online.