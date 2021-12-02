Louisiana SPCA is offering reduced pet adoption fees through December

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Just in time for the holidays, the Louisiana SPCA is offering a reduced adoption fee of $25 for pets over six months old from December 1 through December 22.

In addition to a reduced adoption fee, they are also extending their adoption center hours on Friday and Saturday to 7 p.m. at both campuses and will be open from noon to 7 p.m. every Sunday in December at the New Orleans Campus.

Every adopted animal is spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped and heartworm tested.

Each adoption also includes a free trial of pet insurance, a bag of Hill’s Science Diet food, and everyone adopting a dog will receive a discount on our training classes.

Appointments are recommended and can be made at www.louisianaspca.org/adopt.

Anyone interested in fostering is asked to remain a foster until at least January 3. Members of the community are asked to open their homes temporarily to any adoptable animal at the Louisiana SPCA for a weekend-long sleepover.

When the animal is returned for adoption, the Louisiana SPCA will learn valuable information about each animal that makes finding the perfect home easier.

“Our goal is to get every animal in our shelters a home for the holidays, whether those animals are adopted or fostered temporarily,” said Louisiana SPCA CEO, Ana Zorrilla. “The best gift you can give a homeless animal this holiday season is a place to call home.”

For more information about Home for the Holidays or the adoptable animals that will be available, visit www.louisianaspca.org.