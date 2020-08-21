Louisiana soldiers to take on Best Warriors competition

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Two Louisiana Army National Guard soldiers will compete in the Louisiana regional competition, ‘Best Warriors.’

Sgt. Joel Murphy, a native of Ruston and member of the 225th Engineer Brigade and Spc. Skylar St. Pierre, a native of the New Orleans area and member of the 204th Theatre Airfield Operations Group were chosen out of 12 soldiers competing.

“These soldiers are above average and have proven to be both mentally and physically fit,” said Louisiana Army National Guard senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Clifford Ockman.



Sgt. Joel Murphy and Spc. Skylar St. Pierre to participate in Best Warriors.

Last years competition included, 8 events in a grueling 9-hour period, included the Army Physical Fitness Test, various Army Warrior Tasks, a 6-mile ruck march and a modified Army Combat Fitness Test, according to the Louisiana National Guard.

“I loved all the challenges being thrown at me. Being a soldier and doing those type of tasks … competing against the best of the best in the state … that’s what I like,” said St. Pierre. “My attitude when competing in anything is to muscle through and never give in to negative self-talk,” said Pierre.

The regional BWC will take place from August 27-30 in Arkansas.