Louisiana sheriff: Woman handed off drugs to inmate in court

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff’s office says deputies arrested a woman spotted trying to hand off drugs to an inmate being escorted through a courthouse.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a statement Wednesday that deputies were escorting a group of inmates from a parish courtroom last week when they reported seeing 26-year-old Cathy Coreyell Phillip try to hand an inmate a suspicious package.

Phillip ran off, but was later arrested and booked into jail. She’s charged with attempting to introduce contraband to a detention center as well as resisting officers.

It’s unclear whether she has an attorney who can comment on her behalf.