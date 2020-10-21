Louisiana session winds down after GOP virus oversight deal

Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, center, gestures as he talks with Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, left, the governor’s chief budget adviser, and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, right, on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. The three men, all members of the Revenue Estimating Conference, spoke ahead of the conference’s meeting. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republicans in Louisiana’s House and Senate have muscled through a deal to give themselves the ability to nullify Gov. John Bel Edwards’ coronavirus restrictions.

Now, the waiting game begins. Will the Democratic governor veto the bill and send lawmakers home with little to show for the special session they called to try to curb his emergency decision-making?

Republicans don’t have enough seats in the House to override a veto. And several GOP lawmakers in both chambers voted against the final bill.

Edwards offered no indication Wednesday what he would do with the legislation headed his way. He’s previously said he doesn’t intend to give up his emergency authority.