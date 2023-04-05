WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGNO) — Sen. John Kennedy introduced a bill with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia to lower the cost of diabetic care.

According to Kennedy, 44% of Louisianians are diabetic or pre-diabetic, impacting their life and families.

The bill would cap the cost of insulin at $35/month for every American, insured or not.

“We’re looking for a way to pay for it,” Kennedy said “We’re not just saying ‘let’s go borrow the money.’ We’re saying ‘let’s find the money within our budget.’ We will eventually succeed but it’s going to take a while.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy said he’s on board with the bill and more will be introduced throughout April.

According to Cassidy, focus needs to be on why these critical drugs cost so much. He claimed the prescriptions in short supply are the diabetic medications that help people lose weight. Those, he added, are crucial to Louisiana diabetics.

“The federal government can look at the supply chain,” Cassidy said. “Is there a place where one of the actors in the supply chain is just taking a little too much for themselves? [They are] not sharing it with the patient, not sharing it with the small business that is paying for the drugs ultimately.”